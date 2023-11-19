Rishi Pal Singh is Punjab Agricultural University Registrar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Rishi Pal Singh (IAS) today officially joined as the new Registrar of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The appointment has, however, caused a stir in the university as the process for appointing the new registrar was already going on and the appointment by the government has come as a surprise for everyone. Many professors from the university had applied for the post.

Move opposed Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association president Dr H S Kingra has opposed the appointment of Rishi Pal Singh and said the government should not interfere in the university in such a manner.

It is after 2002 that again the post has been given to an IAS officer. SK Mishra, an IAS, was the first registrar of the university and later the post was given to either an IAS or PCS official till 2002.

It was the then Vice-Chancellor of the PAU Kirpal Singh Aulakh who took the matter with the government and requested for a registrar in the university as till the time the registrar got hold of the work, he was transferred. After which professors from the university were appointed on the post.

Dr VK Sharma was the first non-IAS registrar of the university followed by Dr RK Mahey, Dr RK Khanna and Dr RS Sidhu.

Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association president Dr H S Kingra has opposed the appointment of Rishi Pal Singh and said the government should not interfere in the university in such a manner.

“Many professors from the university had applied for the post and why their applications were not considered. We want a person from the university who understands every issue. We oppose the decision of the government and it should be taken back,” he said.

Another professor from the university on the condition of anonymity said the appointment came as a shock. “Is no one from the university competent to hold the post. The appointment came as a shock to everyone. Does this mean, registrars of other universities in the state will also be appointed by the government, he questioned.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU