Rising dog bite cases in dist worrisome

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 25

The alarming situation of the stray dog menace can be assessed from the huge number of dog bite cases reported in the district each year.

In the past years, the average number of dog bite cases have been almost the same while a sharp increase was observed in the past year.

Anti-rabies vaccine is given free of cost at all community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and the Civil Hospital.

On an average, 40 new cases of dog bites are reported every day in the district.

A total of 15,324 dog bite cases were reported in 2018 and 16,634 in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, only a slight decrease was observed in comparison to previous years as lockdown was imposed during these years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and not many people were venturing out. In 2020, the dog bite cases reported in the district were 13,265 and in 2021, the cases reported were 14,677. In 2022, the cases reported were highest as compared to the past four years. A total of 19,043 cases were reported in 2022.

A huge rush of dog bite victims is witnessed at Civil Hospital every day. At present, there is no shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in the district but sometimes the paucity do occur as the supply arrives from the head office.

“Anti-rabies vaccine is given free of cost at government hospitals and health centres. There is no shortage of vaccine in the district and all doses are being given free. Ludhiana being a big city, the number of cases reported here is huge,” Civil Surgeon Hatinder Kaur said.

A nurse attending patients at the anti-rabies clinic at the Civil Hospital said during summers, dog bite cases increase as dogs become irritable due to scorching heat. A patient requires four doses of anti-rabies vaccine. One dose is given right away and the rest on the third, seventh and 14th day.

A woman from Salem Tabri, who had come for getting anti-rabies vaccine for her daughter, said she was playing outside when a few stray dogs attacked her. “There was a huge rush at the hospital and our turn came after an hour,” she said.