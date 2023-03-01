Rising Stars, Cricninjas log wins in cricket

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 28

Rising Stars and Cricninjas scripted contrasting victories on the fourth day of the ongoing 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) being organised by the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association in collaboration with Kundam Vidya Mandir at KVM, Civil Lines ground here on Tuesday.

Rising Stars trounced Memory Recallers by 10 wickets while Cricninjas survived a scare before coming out victorious by eight runs against Gladiators.

Rising Stars won the toss and invited Memory Recallers to bat first who made 86 runs after losing five wickets in the stipulated 10 overs. Shreshth made 27 runs off 16 balls and Rahul made an equal contribution of 27 runs in 17 balls. Bhavik and Vansh captured two wickets each for Rising Stars.

Rising Stars made the required runs in seven overs with all the wickets intact. Atam and Archit carried their bats after contributing 56 and 30 runs, respectively.

In the second match, Cricninjas, batting first, made 76 runs in which the main contributors were Anshul and Ramit who chipped in with 27 and 26 runs, respectively.

For Gladiators, Kunal got rid of three batsmen after conceding 20 runs and Manik accounted for two wickets after giving away 10 runs.

However, the target turned out to be an uphill task as Gladiators’ innings folded at 68 runs. Only two batsmen, Parth and Manik could reach double figure, scoring 16 and 12 runs, respectively. For the winning side, Ramit and Sahil were the most successful bowlers, taking three wickets each.

In another match, KVM Bulls defeated Ludhiana Warriors by five wickets. In reply to Ludhiana Warriors’ total of 106 for 6 (Jasdeep (48) and Sumesh (25), KVM Bulls made 107 runs for the loss of five wickets with three balls to go and registered a convincing victory with Abhinandan and Vinkal contributing 33 and 21 runs, respectively.

In the fourth match, Mavericks (104 for 3 in 9.2 overs), beat Kundanite Strikers (99 for 6) by seven wickets.