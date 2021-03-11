Risk of infections higher in monsoon, say doctors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 10

With the onset of monsoon, there is a higher risk of spreading many diseases among children. These include fungal infection, diarrhoea, viral fever, dengue, chickenpox, and hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). It is because immune system of children is still developing and their chances of getting sick are higher.

According to Dr Puneet A Pooni, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said, “Parents are advised to take preventive and safety measures to protect their children from viral diseases.”

Giving information about hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) Dr Pooni said it was contagious. “It is a fast-spreading disease in humid climates. Children can be infected by the virus that spreads directly from person-to-person through secretions from nose and mouth,” said Dr Pooni.

Dr Deepak Bhat, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, DMCH, highlighted that viral infections tend to peak during monsoon every year. These include infections like chickenpox, measles and the HFMD, said Dr Bhat. Therefore, the most successful way to prevent these infections was understanding how to protect children, recognise early signs and take proper care, Dr Bhat added.

Dr Gurdip Singh Dhooria, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, DMCH, further said, “Low-grade fever, fatigue, sore throat and sudden appearance of rash with tiny blisters on specific areas like hand, feet, mouth, knees and buttocks are the common symptoms of the HFMD.” “Parents must not ignore any of these symptoms,” Dr Dhooria said.

In a message to parents, all paediatricians of the DMCH said, “The HFMD is a self-limiting disease. The infection lasts for around seven to 10 days. It can be prevented by following hand hygiene practices. Instead of panicking, people should be proactive and consult physician for the timely diagnosis and treatment of the disease.”