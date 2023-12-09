Rly's crackdown against ticketless travelling yields Rs 4.45 cr in Nov

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 8

The Northern Railway has stepped up its vigil and ticket checking drive both at railway stations and on board running trains in the entire Firozepur Division and ticket checking staff caught as many as 43,501 persons travelling without valid tickets and made a recovery of Rs 4.45 crore from offenders as due fare and penalty during November 2023. The amount recovered was 48 per cent higher than the collection in the corresponding period last year.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjay Sahu said the Firozepur Division was given a target of total collection of Rs 4 crore by the zonal headquarters which was exceeded as a result of excellent team work and performance by ticket checking staff. He said for outstanding performance during the month of November, 10 members of the checking staff were given appreciation letters.

The railway authorities had also directed the ticket checking staff to inspect sanitation level to check littering on the tracks and railway platforms and also to motivate rail passengers for maintaining cleanliness. In this connection, 445 challans were issued under the Anti-littering Act and a penalty of Rs 60,000 was recovered from defaulters, the DRM said.

“We shall continue intensive ticket checking drive without any let-up to strictly curb the menace of ticketless travelling, which made a big dent in the railway earnings and the objective of the continuous checking was to make the passengers travel with valid tickets as well as assist the railways in maintenance of cleanliness at the railway stations,” he said.