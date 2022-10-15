Railways earn Rs 2.09-cr from ticketless travellers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

The Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway has collected a penalty and rail fare of a whopping Rs 2.09 crore from more than 25,000 ticketless travellers during the month of September 2022. The ticket checking staff exceeded the target by 39 per cent, which was over Rs 1.5 crore for the month given by the headquarters.

In an online interaction the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Dr Seema Sharma, said this laudable performance was achieved with diligence and sense of dedication to duty by the ticket checking staff, who had remained vigilant and maintained pressure on ticketless travelling throughout the month.

“During the same period (September 2022), supervisory officials at various railway stations in the division continued to create awareness among passengers and other visitors to maintain cleanliness. As many as 605 persons were challaned for deliberate littering and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh was imposed upon them under the provisions of Anti-littering Act,” she said.

The DRM further said that crackdown against the menace of ticketless travelling would continue relentlessly so that loss of revenue to the Railway could be plugged and at the same time ensure that all rail passengers travelled with valid tickets.