Rlys make QR code-equipped ID cards must for catering vendors in Ludhiana

In a firm move to curb unauthorised vending and to ensure the delivery of safe, hygienic and high-quality catering to passengers, the Railways has taken a significant step. In this regard, the Ferozepur Division has made QR code-equipped ID cards mandatory for all its authorised catering vendors.

Advertisement

Railway passengers will now be able to instantly verify a vendor’s identity and authenticity by scanning the QR code with their mobile phones, fostering transparency and trust. Upon scanning, details such as the vendor’s name, address, stall number, verification status and other essential information will be available.

Advertisement

Additionally, QR codes are being printed on food packets to provide information regarding the quality and hygiene of the meal. This system will effectively prevent unauthorised vendors from operating there and is expected to reduce catering-related complaints.

Advertisement

Paramdeep Singh Saini, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, stated that this initiative was a vital step towards ensuring the safety, convenience and superior service experience for all passengers.

The Railways had been receiving complaints of unauthorised vendors selling unhygienic food at the railway station. Some of these illegal vendors were also earlier caught by the department concerned. Now, this initiative has been taken to ensure that only authorised vendors sell eatables to the passengers.