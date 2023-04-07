Rlys makes record collection from ticketless passengers

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 6

Northern Railway’s Ferozepur Division has created a record by collecting Rs 39.61 crore from ticketless travellers in a year.

In fact, the total collection in the fiscal year 2022-23 was 74 per cent more than the target. The collection made by the ticket-checking staff in March alone touched an all-time high of Rs 2.45 crore.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Seema Sharma said the record-breaking feat was the result of an intensive ticket-checking drive launched all across the division to curb the menace of ticketless travelling.

“During last month, more than 25,000 persons were found travelling without a valid ticket by the ticket-checking staff, which recovered Rs 2.45 crore as fare and penalty,” Sharma said during an online interaction.

Sharma made a special mention of Travelling Ticket Inspector Ram Roop Meena, who is posted at Ludhiana, for collecting Rs 1.64 crore. It was the highest individual collection in the division in the year.

In addition, as a part of a cleanliness drive at the railway stations, challans were issued to persons found littering. A total penalty of Rs 67,000 under the Anti-Littering Act was recovered.