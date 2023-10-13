Rlys to run festival train between Jammu-Barauni

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

In the wake of forthcoming festive season, Northern Railways have announced to run a special train between Jammu Tawi and Barauni for passengers intending to visit their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Railway officials said the 04645/46 Barauni-Jammu Tawi Reserved Festival Special train would make seven round trips from October 19 to December 1.

The 04645 Barauni-Jammu Tawi train would leave Barauni on every Friday from Oct 20 to Dec 1 at 3.15 PM and reach Jammu Tawi at 10.30 PM the next day. On return journey, the train 04646 would leave Jammu Tawi on every Thursday from Oct 19 to Nov 30 at 5.45 AM and reach Barauni at 12.10 PM the next day.

The special train will stop at Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Laksar, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Chhapra, Hajipur, Shahpur Patori and Bachhwara railway stations.

Diversion of trains

Railway authorities have said due to traffic block on Ferozepur Division for construction work, train 19223 Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Express will be diverted to run via Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot while skipping stoppage of Makhu, Lohian Khas, Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala and Jalandhar City (from Oct 14 to 25, 2023). Similarly, its corresponding train 19224 Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Express will be diverted to run via Pathankot, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ferozepur skipping stoppage of Jalandhar City, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Lohian Khas, Makhu (from Oct 15 to 26, 2023).

