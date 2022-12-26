Road accident snuffs out 3 lives in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 25

Three persons were killed after two motorcycles collided on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway near Jagraon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Sajan Paswan (21), Laxman Das (22) and Suraj Singh (20).

As per information, Sajan and Laxman were going on motorcycle to a restaurant where they were employed. When they reached near CT University on the national highway, they had a head-on collision with another motorcycle on which three persons — Suraj Singh, Pargat Singh and Sukhdeep Singh — were riding. The impact of the collision was such that three of the motorcycle riders — Sajan, Laxman and Suraj — were killed on the spot while two others, Pargat and Sukhdeep, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

ASI Randhir Singh, in-charge, Choukiman police post, said the injured were initially taken to a hospital in Jagraon from where they were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. He said both motorcycles were being driven at high speed.

An inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were initiated by the police.