icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Road accidents, fatalities declined in city, says NCRB report

Road accidents, fatalities declined in city, says NCRB report

376 lost lives in 2024, 402 in 2023, overspeeding led to most deaths

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:29 AM May 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students had a close shave as a school bus collided with a truck on the Chandigarh road in Ludhiana on Thursday. Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

Ludhiana had reported less road accidents and road fatalities in 2024 as compared to 2023, revealed the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)-2024. However, overspeeding remained the key reason behind accidents and casualties.

Advertisement

As per the NCRB data, in 2024, as many as 483 road accidents were reported, which killed 376 persons. While in 2023, 504 accidents were reported and 402 persons had lost their lives.

Advertisement

In 2022, as compared to 2024 and 2023, less number of people lost their lives as 467 accidents had occurred in which 364 persons had lost lives.

Advertisement

Though the figures of road accidents and fatalities keep on changing, in these three years, overspeeding and reckless driving had become the main reasons behind road mishaps.

The NCRB data highlights that in 2024, 118 accidents were reported due to dangerous and careless driving in which 48 persons suffered injuries and 88 lost their lives. Interestingly, 246 accidents reported due to overspeeding, in which 142 persons were injured and 168 breathed their last. Four persons had also died while driving under the influence of drug or alcohol.

Advertisement

In 2023, 123 accidents were reported due to dangerous and careless driving in which 59 persons suffered injuries and 104 lost lives and 278 accidents reported due to overspeeding, which injured 133 persons and killed 195. Four persons had also died while driving under the influence of drug or alcohol.

Rahul Verma, a businessman and road safety expert from Ludhiana, told The Tribune that overspeeding violation was a cause of concern and the authorities need to keep a check over the same to keep accident and fatality rate down in the future. Strict measures should be in place so that maximum lives can be saved on roads.

As per the NCRB data, most accidents have occurred on the National Highway-44 where speed radars have not been installed. Speed interceptor vehicles captured overspeeding violations with high-definition cameras and stopped vehicles to issue challans. “I believe the authorities should instal AI cameras on highways as done on expressways. These can serve as deterrence to overspeeding as AI cameras automatically capture overspeeding vehicles and generate challan online. Challans keep reflecting in the vehicle record till its paid. More nakas should be installed on roads and black spots should be reduced to prevent accidents due to overspeeding,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts