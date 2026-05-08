Road accidents, fatalities declined in city, says NCRB report

Ludhiana had reported less road accidents and road fatalities in 2024 as compared to 2023, revealed the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)-2024. However, overspeeding remained the key reason behind accidents and casualties.

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As per the NCRB data, in 2024, as many as 483 road accidents were reported, which killed 376 persons. While in 2023, 504 accidents were reported and 402 persons had lost their lives.

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In 2022, as compared to 2024 and 2023, less number of people lost their lives as 467 accidents had occurred in which 364 persons had lost lives.

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Though the figures of road accidents and fatalities keep on changing, in these three years, overspeeding and reckless driving had become the main reasons behind road mishaps.

The NCRB data highlights that in 2024, 118 accidents were reported due to dangerous and careless driving in which 48 persons suffered injuries and 88 lost their lives. Interestingly, 246 accidents reported due to overspeeding, in which 142 persons were injured and 168 breathed their last. Four persons had also died while driving under the influence of drug or alcohol.

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In 2023, 123 accidents were reported due to dangerous and careless driving in which 59 persons suffered injuries and 104 lost lives and 278 accidents reported due to overspeeding, which injured 133 persons and killed 195. Four persons had also died while driving under the influence of drug or alcohol.

Rahul Verma, a businessman and road safety expert from Ludhiana, told The Tribune that overspeeding violation was a cause of concern and the authorities need to keep a check over the same to keep accident and fatality rate down in the future. Strict measures should be in place so that maximum lives can be saved on roads.

As per the NCRB data, most accidents have occurred on the National Highway-44 where speed radars have not been installed. Speed interceptor vehicles captured overspeeding violations with high-definition cameras and stopped vehicles to issue challans. “I believe the authorities should instal AI cameras on highways as done on expressways. These can serve as deterrence to overspeeding as AI cameras automatically capture overspeeding vehicles and generate challan online. Challans keep reflecting in the vehicle record till its paid. More nakas should be installed on roads and black spots should be reduced to prevent accidents due to overspeeding,” he said.