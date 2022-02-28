Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 27

A huge portion of road from Ishmeet Chowk towards Hero Bakery had caved in about a month ago but as no steps have been taken to repair the damaged portion, the crater further increased after rain during the last four days in the city.

The caved-in portion of the road poses grave threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler drivers while other motor vehicles could also get caught in the pit and there is risk of damage to vehicles and its occupants.

Area residents point out that several complaints have been lodged, both orally and in writing, to the officials of the Building and Roads (B&R) Branch of the Municipal Corporation, pointing out that a sewer line had been laid at the spot of road cave-in and the damage to the road could further increase. This would entail higher cost for repairs in addition to causing disruption in traffic or even blocked sewer lines if the main sewer suffered damage due to road cave-in.

“The MC officials, it seems, failed to realise the gravity of the situation and a few workers were sent to the spot who filled up the crater with sand/debris. But due to recent rains, the sand has been washed away and the size of the pit has almost doubled, which indicates that damage to road could increase very soon if proper repair work is not taken up immediately,” said a city-based RTI activist, Arvind Sharma, in a complaint to the MC Commissioner.

Residents of Model Town, another posh locality in the city, have also drawn the attention of MC officials towards big cracks and crumbling of main road in Model Town near Timmy Bakery and again near Post Office where portions of road could cave in at any moment and lead to road accidents. “The MC staff is in the habit of filling up the craters or big potholes with sand,” said a shopkeeper of the area.

“Going by the reports of newly laid and recarpeted roads all across the city giving way or crumbling within months, it could be assumed that overall condition of most roads in the city is not good. But at the same time, it would be prudent on the part of MC officials to accord some priority to timely repair of damaged or caved-in roads to ensure safety of the people and avert road accidents,” pleaded Sharma in his complaint.