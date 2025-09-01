DT
Road cave-ins near City Centre spark safety concerns in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

Complete lack of barricading around City Centre cause for concern
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Cave-ins appear to be the result of recurring soil erosion, a problem that has plagued the area for years.
Two alarming road cave-ins near the City Centre in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have raised serious questions about infrastructure neglect and commuter safety.

The affected stretch, which connects the G-block side of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar to the City Centre, has become a hazardous zone, with one depression so deep and waterlogged that locals liken it to a “mini waterfall”.

A local, whose car was struck in a pothole on Monday morning, described the scene as “dangerous”, adding, “It’s not just a road issue—it’s a daily risk for anyone commuting through the area.”

The cave-ins appear to be the result of recurring soil erosion, a problem that has plagued the area for years. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have offered only temporary fixes.

“Every year, they dump mud and leave,” says Arvind Sharma, a local. “There’s no concrete solution, no retaining wall, and no accountability.”

Alarmingly, there is a complete lack of barricading around the City Centre. With deep depressions and open drops surrounding the structure, pedestrians and vehicles are most vulnerable. “There’s no fencing, no warning signs—which is dangerous,” says Sharma.

The City Centre structure itself, once envisioned as a commercial hub, now stands partially submerged and abandoned.

“It’s like the surroundings are sinking with it,” says Amarjit Singh, another local. “With no barricading around, the roads are sinking and with it even our hopes for development,” he says.

This isn’t the first time the area has faced such issues. In 2011, three roads around the City Centre were washed away after heavy rain. The lack of a retaining wall continues to leave the area vulnerable during monsoons.

“We’re tired of waiting for this matter to be decided in the court as the wait is getting longer while our roads collapse,” says Manjit Singh, another local.

