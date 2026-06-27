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Home / Ludhiana / Road caves in at Ludhiana's Saggu Chowk for third time in 15 yrs, traffic hit

Road caves in at Ludhiana's Saggu Chowk for third time in 15 yrs, traffic hit

Incident exposes poor quality of work, residents allege negligence by admn

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Workers repair the portion of the road that caved in at Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday. Himanshu Mahajan
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For the third time, the same stretch of road has caved in at Saggu Chowk, near Hotel Onn, paralysing traffic on one of the Ludhiana’s busiest routes. The repeated collapse has left commuters stranded and residents fuming, exposing not only the poor quality of work but also the glaring lack of accountability in civic maintenance projects.

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The first incident occurred in 2011 when the brick sewer line got damaged claiming a truck driver’s life. In 2022, the road caved in again due to leakage in the sewer line and on Friday, the same portion of the road caved in again.

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The Municipal Corporation team rushed to the site, cordoning off the area and deploying machinery to repair the damaged section. Workers were seen inspecting underground pipelines and clearing debris while traffic was diverted to adjoining lanes, causing long snarls on the already congested road.

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Residents and shopkeepers while expressing frustration said despite crores being spent on repairs, the road continues to sink.

“It is sheer negligence. The quality of work is left to fate and we are the ones suffering,” said a nearby shopkeeper.

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Another resident, Pankaj, who was supposed to visit a hospital on the road on Friday, said: “I could not reach the hospital as per my appointment slot due to a huge traffic jam on the road. I reached the place 45 minutes late and had to wait for another two hours for my turn to meet the doctor,” he said.

“Is it a smart city? It is the same place where the road caves in every time. Monsoon has not arrived so far and I wonder what will happen in rainy days. Accountability of the work contractor should be fixed,” said Paramveer Singh, a nearby resident.

Civic activist Arvind Sharma said it was the third time that the cave-in occurred at the same spot. “There is fear of accidents, especially during the monsoon when waterlogging worsens the situation.”

Civic officials admitted that repeated collapses indicate deeper structural issues, possibly linked to faulty sewer lines.

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