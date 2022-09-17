Road caves in near Krishna Mandir

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

A road has caved in near Krishna Mandir, Model Town Extension, here. A portion of the old brick sewer line had gotten damaged, resulting in the road cave-in.

Municipal Corporation (MC) Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said he came to know about the matter yesterday. The damaged portion had been repaired, he said.

A resident, Arvind Sharma, alleged that the road portion had caved in some days ago near Krishna Mandir but the civic body delayed repair work. “Despite frequent road cave-in incidents, the MC has failed to take necessary measures to avert such incidents,” he said.

Notably, a big portion of the road had caved in near Ishmeet Chowk recently. The MC brick sewer line was passing beneath that portion of the road too.

Over a month ago, a huge portion of Sua Road had also caved in near Post Office, Passi Nagar. Later, the MC found that its old brick sewer line had got damaged there too.

Old brick sewer line led to collapse

Many road cave-ins have occurred in those areas where the Municipal Coporation’s old brick sewer lines pass beneath roads. However, the civic body is yet to take corrective measures to avert such incidents.