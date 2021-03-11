Road connecting Bachan Marg, Haibowal areas cries for attention

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 23

Commuters are a harried lot due to potholes on the road connecting Bachan Singh Marg and Haibowal areas. The chances of mishaps remain high due to the poor condition of the road and the dumping of demolition/construction waste on the sides of the road.

Haibowal with waste dumped on its both sides. Tribune Photos

We often travel through this road but its condition is too bad. Big potholes are posing threat to commuters. The dumping of construction waste on roadsides have increased the woes of the commuters. We make an appeal to the government to instruct the department concerned to take immediate steps in this regard — Rajat Sharma, A resident

The residents demand that the government authorities and elected representatives take concrete measures to get the road repaired or re-carpeted to ensure the safety of commuters.

The loose gravels or construction waste debris scattered on the road pose a threat to the commuters. They demand from MC to take necessary steps to avoid dumping construction waste along the roadsides.

Dr KK Babuta, a resident of Apple Villa, said he met with an accident recently when his two-wheeler slipped on the potholed stretch. The heaps of demolition/construction waste dumped on both sides of the road have made driving on the roads risky, he said.

He urged the department concerned to pay attention towards the road. He said the waste should be removed and the road should be repaired in the right manner. Besides, the residents also demand that police patrolling must be increased on the road to avert snatching incidents.

Another resident, Rajat Sharma, said, “We often travel through this road but its condition is too bad. Big potholes are posing threat to the commuters. The dumping of construction waste on roadsides have increased the woes of commuters. We make an appeal to the state government to instruct the department concerned to take immediate steps in this regard.”

Notably, the MC is yet to ensure proper management of construction and demolition in the city.

Zonal Commissioner at MC’s Zone D, Jasdev Singh Sekhon said that he will look into the matter and required steps would be taken accordingly.