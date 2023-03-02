Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

Commuters faced inconveniences after a portion of Ferozepur Road near Bhai Bala Chowk was dug up for the installation of a sewer pipe allegedly in an unplanned manner last night. The pipe of an under-construction commercial mall was to be connected with the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) sewerage, but no permission was taken from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for digging the road portion. Notably, NHAI’s Elevated Road project work is underway on Ferozepur Road.

A shopkeeper said the long traffic jams occurred on the stretch this morning as the road was dug up for the installation of a sewer pipe of a private building. “Even the road portion excavated outside our shop too. It was even difficult for us to open the shop as heaps of soil were lying there. Nobody felt any need to share prior information in this regard. The police and NHAI officials had also reached the site,” he said.

Project Director KL Sachdeva said the road portion was dug using a JCB machine for the installation of a pipe due to which the traffic movement got affected. The required steps were taken to make the traffic movement normal. Nobody, took permission from the NHAI for digging the road portion that is a part of the highway. The MC has been asked to take necessary action in this regard.

MC’s Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said the mall owner had taken permission from the MC for a sewerage connection but no permission was taken from NHAI. A notice has been issued to the mall owner now.