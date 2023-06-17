Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 16

With the Monsoon just around the corner, road excavation is taking place in Sarabha Nagar to install water pipes as part of a Smart City Mission Project. The residents of the area are raising concerns regarding the timing of the road excavation just before the rainy season.

People stuck in a major traffic jam. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

On Friday morning, a major traffic jams was witnessed near the MC’s Zone D office as a result of the road digging, leaving the commuters harried. Moreover, the barricading around the dug-up area was also not proper.

The residents are expressing apprehension about potential road collapses during rainy days if proper soil compaction is not carried out after the installation of pipes. Additionally, the ongoing work has exacerbated the residents’ difficulties with the increased dispersion of dust particles into the air.

The work under the 24x7 Surface Water Supply project in the Sarabha Nagar, Circuit House Road and others under the ABD area, as part of the Smart City Mission, had commenced last year. However, the work order for the project was issued in year 2019 and it was supposed to be completed by July 2021. Now, the latest deadline to complete the project is June 30, 2023.

The residents said project progress has been slow, and several locations where the pipes have been installed still require repairs. Two days ago, when the city experienced rainfall, a section of the road near Circuit House, where water pipes were installed, had caved-in.

GS Chawla, a Sarabha Nagar resident, said the Municipal Corporation (MC) needs to prioritise repairing road sections where water pipes have been or are being installed before the rainy season begins. He said this is necessary to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

Nowadays, traffic jams are also being witnessed due to road excavation and the authorities must pay attention. The MC should implement necessary measures to ensure that the public does not experience any further hardships.

Another resident said, “The project started in their area last year but was temporarily halted before being resumed. Additionally, the MC should place barricades at locations where the road is excavated for water pipe installation and water should be sprinkled to minimise airborne dust particles. The damaged road portion should be repaired immediately.”

MC’s Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said the contractor has been directed to promptly repair the road sections after the installation of water pipes. Additionally, the contractor was also carrying out patchwork in areas where the pipes were previously installed.