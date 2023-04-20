Road fatalities on the rise in Commissionerate since 2019

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 19

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has witnessed an increasing trend in road accident deaths during the past three years, a latest study has revealed.

The study was conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) in association with SAFE (Safety Alliance for Everyone) Society and Centre of Excellence on Road Safety and Traffic Management, set up in Ludhiana.

The report of study, ‘Road Safety Assessment of Ludhiana City’, which was published in association with the district civil and police administration, besides the office of the Traffic Advisor of Punjab, was released by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), AS Rai, in the presence of the Punjab Traffic Advisor and Director, PRSTRC, Dr Navdeep K Asija, here recently.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the road accident fatalities had gone up from 359 in 2019 to 377 in 2021, which accounted for a rise of 5.01 per cent. However, 2020 had seen a decline with 260 deaths in road mishaps. It was mainly due to the curfew and other restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rising trend in Ludhiana was contrary to the trend seen in the state, which had recorded an overall decline of 4.5 per cent in road fatalities during the past three years.

The study highlighted that Ludhiana has ranked seventh most fatal district in the state when it comes to overall ranking based on road accident fatalities per million population of Ludhiana.

On an average, over 28 persons were losing their lives every month in various road accidents within the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits, which means that on an average, one road mishap death was being reported daily, said the report.

It noted that 45 per cent of the total road fatalities in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, were occurring on national highways.

Approximately 68-km-long national highways were passing through the Police Commissionerate jurisdiction and were the most accident-prone stretches.

The study further revealed that the death rate on national highways passing through the Ludhiana police Commissionerate limits was 2.16 per km in the past three years.

Hitting pedestrian was the major cause of road accident fatalities with 30 per cent road accident fatalities reported due to hit pedestrian collision type between 2019 and 2021.

When it comes to month-wise analysis, the winter season, mainly December to February, had turned out to be the most critical months, during which 29 per cent of the total road accident fatalities were reported in the past three years.

The day-wise analysis showed that mainly weekend days — Saturday and Sunday — were the most critical days accounting to 30 per cent of road accident fatalities followed by Wednesday and Monday.

The gender-wise comparison in road crash deaths in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits revealed that lives of 87 per cent male and 13 per cent female had been lost during the past three years.

A sum of Rs 3,866 crore was lost due to road crashes in the Police Commissionerate during the past three years.

It also examined the traffic police enforcement, which showed that just 175 cops had been deployed on various traffic regulation duties.

Macro, micro analysis: ADGP

“The report is a detailed macro and micro-level analysis of road safety scenarios for entire Commissionerate with data analysis up to police station level. Ludhiana is in the top 10 districts when it comes to road crash deaths in terms of per million population for 2021,”AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic), said.