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Home / Ludhiana / Road in Ludhiana's Model Town Extension remains uneven months after completion of sewerage work

Road in Ludhiana's Model Town Extension remains uneven months after completion of sewerage work

Maninder Singh, a resident, said the affected stretch covered houses numbered 343-A to 483-A

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The muddy, potholed road filled with rainwater in Ludhiana.
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Hundreds of residents of Block-A in Model Town Extension, opposite Gate No. 1 of New Krishna Mandir, have been facing difficulty in commuting for nearly six months as the road has remained uneven and muddy following sewerage work in the area.

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Residents said a sewerage problem surfaced around six months ago, after which a contractor laid a new pipeline. However, the road was not properly restored after the work was completed, leaving a rough stretch outside several houses. The situation worsened after Tuesday’s rain, when the road became muddy and waterlogged.

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Residents said walking and driving through the lane had become difficult, particularly for children and senior citizens. They also expressed concern that ambulances and other emergency vehicles could face difficulty reaching homes if the condition persists.

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Maninder Singh, a resident, said the affected stretch covered houses numbered 343-A to 483-A. “This is a developed residential area, but residents have been facing difficulties commuting on this road for months. The civic authorities should ensure that the road is restored at the earliest,” he said.

Another resident, Harish Rajpal, said even a short spell of rain made the stretch difficult to use. “Every time it rains, the road becomes muddy, and getting in and out of the lane becomes difficult. The rainfall this time was not very heavy. A prolonged spell could make the situation much worse,” he said.

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Residents have sought immediate restoration of the road, particularly with more rain expected during the monsoon. They said the surface should be properly levelled once the sewerage work is completed to ensure that routine movement is not disrupted.

Arvind Kumar, Executive Engineer, Municipal Corporation, said the road could not be reconstructed immediately after the sewer pipeline was laid. “The soil needs some time to settle after the sewer line is laid. If the road is constructed immediately, it can get damaged again. We will get the stretch repaired as soon as possible,” he said.

Arvind Sharma said he had taken up the matter with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission and had also sent copies of the complaint to senior officials of the Local Government Department, the Municipal Corporation and the district administration. He said the road required the authorities’ attention and called for proper supervision of restoration work to ensure residents did not face the same problem again.

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