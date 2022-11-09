Ludhiana: Road leading to Shanigaon temple in poor state

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 8

Commuters are a harried lot on a potholed stretch that leading to Shanigaon temple from the National Highway-44 near the Sutlej bridge. Confusion also prevails as residents said it was not clear whether the stretch is a part of Ludhiana or Jalandhar district.

The residents sought the state government to direct the department concerned to get the road recarpeted at the earliest. A former member of the District Ludhiana West SubDivision Grievances Redressal Committee, Satish Thaman (80), wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighting the poor condition of the road that also leads to some villages of Ludhiana district.

He said: “After crossing the Ladhowal toll plaza and the Sutlej bridge, there is a road that leads to the Shanigaon temple. Many potholes have developed on the stretch. There is a dire need to recarpet it. I often visit the place and many people had complained about the poor condition of the road. The stretch should be demarcated, widened and beautified. It should also be clearly mentioned that which department would look after the road. Also, there should be a provision for functional street lights. The government should take necessary steps to meet our demands.”

Karamjeet Singh Mann from the Shanigaon temple said the broken stretch was around 500 m long. The government should get it repaired or recarpeted at the earliest.

It was not clear which department looks after the stretch.

Former sarpanch from Allowal village in Ludhiana district Gurcharan Singh, whose wife is the sarpanch of the village, said the potholed stretch falls under Jalandhar district but it leads to Shanigaon temple and some villages of Ludhiana district. “A stretch from Shanigaon to Bholewal village under Ludhiana district has been carpeted recently. But, the stretch from the national highway to Shanigaon is not being recarpeted. We had raised the matter before the MP concerned in the past too.”

Gurcharan Singh said they also demanded from the government to construct an underpass on the highway so that they could easily reach the Sutlej bridge from Shanigaon to commute towards Ladhowal and Ludhiana city.