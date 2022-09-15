Road portion caves in near Chaura Bazaar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

A road portion caved in near Chaura Bazaar, here, on Wednesday. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. MC Executive Engineer Pardeep Kumar Saluja said it was a 2-ft-long cave-in. The reason behind the cave-in was not clear yet. Once the road portion was excavated, they would be able to know about the exact reason, he said.

A big portion of the road caved in near Ishmeet Chowk here recently. Questions are being raised over the role of the civic body that failed to avert such incidents in the city.