Road portion caves in near Gulati Chowk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

A small portion of the road caved in near Gulati Chowk, Model Town on Saturday.

A shopkeeper said a telecom company had earlier installed underground wires at the spot. Meanwhile, MC Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the caved-in portion had been covered.

A shop owner , Arvind Sharma, said the repair work was being done in a poor manner. “Such work is the sheer waste of public money. Potholes were earlier filled with soil and the repair work was conducted today by ignoring the norms. The matter must be probed,” he said.