Road portion caves in near Krishna Mandir

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

A large portion of Ishmeet Singh Road caved in near Krishna Mandir due to rain. Notably, the cave in was a result of the collapse of the old brick sewer line of the Municipal Corporation (MC). It’s worth noting that several such instances have taken place due to the deterioration of the brick sewer line in the past too, and the MC has been unsuccessful in preventing such events.

Ekjot Singh, Executive Engineer, said initial findings suggest that tree roots may have infiltrated the brick sewer line, leading to its collapse. The ongoing work aims to assess the extent of the sewer line’s damage. Singh also pointed out that the brick sewer line was already 35-40 years old.

Significantly, there have been multiple instances of significant road collapses near the Shastri Nagar railway crossing in Ludhiana, following the damage to the brick sewer line last year. Another substantial road section caved in near the Passi Nagar Post Office in July 2022.

Small portion caves in near Fountain Chowk

Near Fountain Chowk, a segment of the road has collapsed, resulting in a small sinkhole. Meanwhile, a street portion also collapsed in Punjab Matar Nagar on Pakhowal Road. Residents urged the MC to take necessary action and get the road repaired.