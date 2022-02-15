Road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 14

As the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, took no concrete steps to avert road cave-ins in the city, a road portion near Saggu Chowk caved in today. Bricks were later placed around the damaged portion to avoid any mishap.

Later, when the road portion was dug up, civic body staff found a damaged sewer pipe. Sub-Divisional Officer of the O&M branch of the MC Anshul Garcha said: “An underground wire was passing beneath the road where a portion caved in. When the B&R branch had gone to carry out the repair work, they noticed a cave-in.”

“A sewerage pipe (connected with the main sewerage line) had got broken that led to the cave-in. Now, we have replaced the damaged pipe,” he said.

Two schoolchildren (siblings) riding on a Honda Activa scooter had fallen into a suddenly appeared crater when the road portion had caved in Deep Nagar on October 28, 2021. Later, the MC had found that its old brick sewer line had got damaged.

A number of road cave-ins have occurred in the past few years but the civic body is yet to take measures to ensure the safety of commuters. MC officials had earlier announced that a survey would be conducted to avert such incidents but nothing was done.