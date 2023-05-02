 Road recarpeting leads to pollution, snarl-ups; residents fume : The Tribune India

Road recarpeting leads to pollution, snarl-ups; residents fume

Road recarpeting leads to pollution, snarl-ups; residents fume

A stretch of Pakhowal Road in a deplorable condition. Tribune photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 1

Residents and shopkeepers on both sides of Pakhowal Road, from the B-7 resort to Lalton chowk, are up in arms over the ongoing recarpeting work on nearly 6 km stretch of the road located within city limits.

They are an irked lot due to the scraping of the upper layer of the road, which has been lying thus for almost two months now.

Affected people complain that due to the scraping of top surface of the road, with loose gravel and sand all around, not only vehicular traffic is frequently disrupted, but those residing and carrying on business on both sides of the road also have to face pollution of the flying dust particles, with a high risk of respiratory diseases.

A few residents claimed that some road mishaps had also been reported due to the digging of the road, and two-wheelers were especially prone to skidding and many riders had sustained injuries.

“Due to scraping of the road, shops and commercial establishments are suffering loss of business because buyers are avoiding coming to the shops and showrooms located on the dug-up stretch of the road,” said Karnail Singh, a provision store owner on Pakhowal Road.

Residents of multi-storey housing complexes, including Omaxe Residency and visitors to banquet halls, resorts and hotels in the affected area, are also feeling the pinch of the ongoing road-construction work which frequently leads to traffic jams caused by slow-moving traffic due to the existing deplorable condition of the road in the area.

The residents have sought the early completion of the recarpeting work to avoid the daily inconvenience being caused to them by the pollution of dust particles and slow traffic movement in the area. Shopkeepers say their businesses are being adversely affected by the situation arising due to the ongoing work.

Executive Engineer of Construction Division No. 1, PWD/B&R, Pradeep Kumar, however, claimed that as far as the pace of the work was concerned, there was no slackness on the part of the contractor.

“The work was allotted for the reconstruction of about 15 km of Pakhowal Road on February 23, with a target for completion in 11 months. The contractor has already completed almost 60 per cent work while the deadline is eight months away,” said the official, also appealing to area residents to bear the inconvenience for some more time as the road reconstruction was part of the projects for infrastructure development in the area.

Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, in whose constituency the work is being carried out, told The Tribune that the he was monitoring the pace of ongoing road repair work, which was reasonably good and the material being used and workmanship were in conformity with specifications.

“Issues raised by resident and shopkeepers with regard to pollution and traffic woes would be taken up with the construction agency and Public Welfare Department (PWD) officials for remedial action,” legislator Jiwan Singh Sangowal added.

No slackness on part of contractor: Official

Executive Engineer of Construction Division No. 1, PWD/B&R, Pradeep Kumar, claimed that there was no slackness on the part of the contractor. “The work was allotted for the reconstruction of about 15 km of Pakhowal Road on February 23, with a target for completion in 11 months. The contractor has already completed almost 60 per cent work while the deadline is still eight months away,” said the official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies