Road recarpeting leads to pollution, snarl-ups; residents fume

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 1

Residents and shopkeepers on both sides of Pakhowal Road, from the B-7 resort to Lalton chowk, are up in arms over the ongoing recarpeting work on nearly 6 km stretch of the road located within city limits.

They are an irked lot due to the scraping of the upper layer of the road, which has been lying thus for almost two months now.

Affected people complain that due to the scraping of top surface of the road, with loose gravel and sand all around, not only vehicular traffic is frequently disrupted, but those residing and carrying on business on both sides of the road also have to face pollution of the flying dust particles, with a high risk of respiratory diseases.

A few residents claimed that some road mishaps had also been reported due to the digging of the road, and two-wheelers were especially prone to skidding and many riders had sustained injuries.

“Due to scraping of the road, shops and commercial establishments are suffering loss of business because buyers are avoiding coming to the shops and showrooms located on the dug-up stretch of the road,” said Karnail Singh, a provision store owner on Pakhowal Road.

Residents of multi-storey housing complexes, including Omaxe Residency and visitors to banquet halls, resorts and hotels in the affected area, are also feeling the pinch of the ongoing road-construction work which frequently leads to traffic jams caused by slow-moving traffic due to the existing deplorable condition of the road in the area.

The residents have sought the early completion of the recarpeting work to avoid the daily inconvenience being caused to them by the pollution of dust particles and slow traffic movement in the area. Shopkeepers say their businesses are being adversely affected by the situation arising due to the ongoing work.

Executive Engineer of Construction Division No. 1, PWD/B&R, Pradeep Kumar, however, claimed that as far as the pace of the work was concerned, there was no slackness on the part of the contractor.

“The work was allotted for the reconstruction of about 15 km of Pakhowal Road on February 23, with a target for completion in 11 months. The contractor has already completed almost 60 per cent work while the deadline is eight months away,” said the official, also appealing to area residents to bear the inconvenience for some more time as the road reconstruction was part of the projects for infrastructure development in the area.

Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, in whose constituency the work is being carried out, told The Tribune that the he was monitoring the pace of ongoing road repair work, which was reasonably good and the material being used and workmanship were in conformity with specifications.

“Issues raised by resident and shopkeepers with regard to pollution and traffic woes would be taken up with the construction agency and Public Welfare Department (PWD) officials for remedial action,” legislator Jiwan Singh Sangowal added.

