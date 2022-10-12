Road recarpeting work begins

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal and Chaudhary Madan Lal Baga on Tuesday inaugurated the road recarpeting work on Bahadur Ke Road in Ludhiana. They said the road work would be completed and opened for public transportation soon.

The road falls in Ludhiana North and East constituencies and the recarpeting work was pending for a long time. With the recarpeting of this road, industrial units and traders would get relief, the MLAs said.

Notably, industrialists had earlier staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation for delaying the recarpeting work.