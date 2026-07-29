Road repair amid rain: LIT chief tells officials to fix faults

Acting on complaints raised by residents over the ongoing construction of roads in the G Block of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar during the rainy season, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Chairman Tarsem Bhinder on Tuesday visited the area to inspect the work and hear public grievances.

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The residents alleged that the quality of the road work was not satisfactory and expressed concern that the construction carried out during continuous rainfall could affect the durability of roads. They also pointed out that some stretches of the newly laid road appeared uneven and below standard.

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During the inspection, the Chairman examined the work being carried out under the Rs 6.5-crore road development project and found that the thickness of the road at certain locations was not as per the prescribed specifications. He also observed that the quality of work on a few patches was unsatisfactory.

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Taking serious note of the issue, Bhinder directed officials of the LIT and the contractor to rectify the deficiencies and ensure that the entire project was completed strictly as per the approved specifications. He said there would be no compromise on the quality of public works.

He assured residents that the shortcomings would be addressed soon and told officials to monitor the construction work so that the project was completed with proper quality standards. The locals welcomed the Chairman’s visit and said they hope the directions would ensure durable roads and timely completion of the development work.