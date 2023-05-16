‘Road Safety Week’: 900 helmets distributed among pupils, parents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

The traffic police, in partnership with the Indian Head Injury Foundation (IHIF), observed the ‘7th United Nations Global Road Safety Week’ at Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma, ACPs Charanjeev Lamba and Gurpreet Singh educated the students of the school about the value of one’s life and the importance of wearing helmets while driving two-wheelers.

DCP Brar said 900 helmets were distributed among students and their parents to raise awareness about road safety.

“Let us remember that road safety begins with individual actions, and by empowering each other with knowledge, we can forge a future where every journey is a safe one,” he said.

The officials motivated students to adhere to traffic rules strictly. An official from the school said the traffic club of the school collaborated with the IHIF to enlighten the pupils of classes V to VIII, along with their parents, on the need and importance of wearing a helmet while driving.

One of the foundation members, Mehak Sharma, addressed pupils through videos and encouraged them to wear helmets on a regular basis. School principal Anu Verma thanked the dignitaries for taking out time for the event.