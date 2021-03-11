Road to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha’s ancestral village in need of attention

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 6

The badly broken road that leads to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha’s ancestral Sarabha village from Phullanwal Chowk, Ludhiana, is crying for urgent attention.

Villagers have been raising their voices for a long time, but the PWD is yet to ensure the repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg (earlier known as Pakhowal Road).

The road has become a nightmare for commuters as many mishaps have reportedly happened on the stretch. Big potholes have appeared near Lalton, Mansooran, Dad and other locations on the road. Potholes at some sites are too deep, posing a grave threat to the lives of commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

Sarabjit Singh Dhillon, a businessman, said, “I daily commute on this potholed road that has not been repaired or recarpeted for a long time. Big potholes have appeared on the stretch between Phullanwal Chowk and near Pakhowal village turn. The chances of accidents thus remain high on the stretch.”

“The road leads to the ancestral village of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha from Ludhiana but still, it is being ignored. The department concerned and elected representatives must take immediate steps to get the road recarpeted before the rainy season otherwise the conditions are likely to turn worse,” he said.

Jaswinder Singh Rana, a resident of Sarabha village, said, “The dilapidated road is not being recarpeted despite our repeated requests to the authorities concerned. Several accidents have already taken place on this broken road. While passing over potholes, vehicles get damaged too. It should be recarpeted without any further delay.”

Earlier, a stretch between Phullanwal Chowk and near Lalton village was reconstructed around five years ago after the installation of sewer line. Later, the road caved-in at several spots. Now, the road surface is not even levelled.

The MLA from Gill constituency, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, said, “The issue regarding the poor condition of the road is in my notice. I have got an estimate prepared for the road repair work and it has been submitted to the minister concerned for further approval. I hope that work to recarpet the stretch will start soon.”

The Sub-divisional Officer of the PWD, Kamaljit Singh, said, “A proposal for the repair of road from Phullanwal Chowk to Pakhowal has been sent to the government for required approval. After getting the approval, further process will be initiated for repairing the road.”

On the birth anniversary of the martyr last month, the AAP MLA, Ashok Parashar Pappi, had also announced that Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg would be totally revamped.