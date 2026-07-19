DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Road work continues amid rain in Ludhiana, locals question quality of Rs 6.5-crore project

Road work continues amid rain in Ludhiana, locals question quality of Rs 6.5-crore project

Residents question absence of officials at site and alleged that crores of rupees collected through taxpayers’ money were being spent without proper supervision

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:20 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Questions have been raised over the quality of a Rs 6.5-crore road recarpeting project in the 475-acre Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Scheme after a contractor was allegedly found laying bitumen on a road during heavy rainfall on Sunday. Residents expressed concern that public money was being wasted, as the work continued despite the adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement

The road work is being carried out in G Block of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) colony. According to officials, nearly 40 per cent of the recarpeting work has already been completed. However, local residents claimed that the contractor continued laying the road even as it rained heavily, raising doubts over the durability and quality of the project.

Advertisement

Residents questioned the absence of officials at the site and alleged that crores of rupees collected through taxpayers’ money were being spent without proper supervision.

Advertisement

“Everyone knows that road construction should not be carried out during heavy rainfall. If the road gets damaged within a short time, who will be responsible for the loss of public money?” said a resident.

Social activist Arvind Sharma also raised the issue and claimed that the Punjab Agricultural University had already forecast heavy rainfall. Despite the weather warning, the contractor continued the work, he alleged.

Advertisement

Sharma said he brought the matter to the notice of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials after recording a video of the work being carried out in the rain. He alleged that no senior officer was present at the site to monitor the work or stop the contractor.

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and said that if the contractor had violated engineering norms, strict action should be taken. He also demanded that if the road is found to be of poor quality, it should be removed and reconstructed as per approved standards. He further sought action against officials responsible for allowing the work to continue.

Responding to the issue, Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman Tarsem Bhinder said the work was stopped immediately after the matter came to the notice of the authorities.

“When we came to know about this, we immediately stopped the work,” Bhinder told The Tribune.

Experts in road construction say that laying bituminous roads during heavy rainfall can affect proper bonding between the layers and may reduce the life of the road if prescribed engineering standards are not followed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts