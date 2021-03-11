Road works begin in New Punjab Mata Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi today assured residents that all roads of the New Punjab Mata Nagar area on Pakhowal Road would be revamped with a cost of Rs 60 lakh. The MLA said this while inaugurating the road construction works in the area today.

While speaking to mediapersons, Gogi assured that there was no shortage of funds for carrying out development works in the Ludhiana (West) constituency.

The MLA said ever since the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in the state, several pro-people decisions had been taken by it.

He said even in the Ludhiana (West) constituency, his team had prepared a comprehensive development plan and they had already started working on the same.

He assured all residents of the constituency that providing good quality roads with water recharging pits would be his priority.