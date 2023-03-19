Road works inaugurated by legislator in Ward 58

Ludhiana, March 18
Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated road construction works in Ward 58 on Saturday.
Under the project being taken up at a cost of Rs 99 lakh, main roads of the Madhopuri and Sundar Nagar areas will be constructed.
The MLA said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government was making all efforts for the overall development of the state and would leave no stone unturned to reach that objective.
