Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 23

Harried residents of several posh colonies in Zone D of the city have decried the pathetic condition of roads, lying in a state of neglect for a long time, causing huge inconvenience to both area residents and commuters.

They have also pointed out that a few repair and recarpeting works that had been launched a long time ago were also lying incomplete due to negligence on the part of contractors and officials concerned.

In a memorandum submitted to the MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on behalf of the affected residents of Green Field, Model Gram, Kochar Market, New Model Gram, Gurcharan Park, Gandhi Colony, Cheema Park and parts of Model Town Extension – lying in Ward Nos. 67, 68 and 69, BJP activist Vineet Monga said most roads in the areas had broken down. Deep potholes and unlevelled manholes developed in the stretches, often leading to road accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler drivers.

Ironically, even the patch work for petty repairs and to fill up pot holes of these roads had not been carried out. The manholes, in particular, were either too deep or too high than the road level, posing grave danger to vehicular traffic, said the affected residents, adding, that the total absence of drainage system made the situation worse during rains.

Monga and other residents have asked the MC chief to personally intervene in the matter. The residents have asked the MC to look into all road construction/repair projects that had been lying incomplete for one reason or the other. “All such projects be expedited and responsibility of officials or contractors concerned be fixed for delay in completion of the works,” one of them said.

