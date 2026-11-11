Roadways contractual employees hold rallies

Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC staged gate rallies at bus depots across the state on Tuesday, accusing the state government of delaying the implementation of its promises and failing to address their long-pending demands.

The employees alleged that even offer letters distributed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to outsourced workers on October 26 had failed to translate into actual contractual appointments, with not a single employee being regularised under the process so far.

At the Ludhiana depot, union leaders said around 65 to 70 meetings had been held with the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government, but no concrete decision had been taken on their demands. They alleged that despite repeated assurances, the government was deliberately delaying the process of bringing outsourced employees under the department on a contractual basis.

Addressing the gathering, union vice-president Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh Babbu said employees working with PUNBUS for the past 11 to 12 years were still waiting for job security. They claimed that the Personnel and Finance Departments had cleared the proposal three times after removing objections related to the financial position of the Punjab Roadways. However, the government was yet to place the proposed service rules before the Cabinet for approval and implementation.

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The union leaders alleged that despite directions from the Transport Minister and the Transport Secretary, the officials concerned had not forwarded files to the Personnel Department, delaying the implementation of the Punjab Government’s Act No. 10, dated August 14. Under the Act, the outsourced employees of PUNBUS and PRTC are to be brought directly under the departments on a contractual basis.

They also questioned the distribution of offer letters by the Chief Minister at Patiala on October 26, claiming that the documents had not resulted in any appointments. The union alleged that the government’s insistence that employees have three to five years of outsourced service was another attempt to keep workers dependent on contractors and intermediaries.

PRTC depot president Daljit Singh and Harsharan Singh said during a meeting held on October 29, the Transport Minister and the Personnel Department had assured the employees that their demands would be fulfilled within two days. The minister had also reportedly assured them that the service rules would be approved at the Cabinet meeting on October 31. However, the promises remained unfulfilled, they alleged.

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The union reiterated its key demands, including bringing all outsourced employees directly under the departments on a contractual basis under the August 14 Act, regularising long-serving PUNBUS contractual employees under the service rules framed on the pattern of the PRTC, withdrawing cases registered against employees during protests and reinstating those terminated on allegedly unjustified grounds.

Union leaders Satguru Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Amarik Singh warned that employees would no longer accept assurances without concrete action. They announced that if the government failed to fulfil their demands, an indefinite strike would begin on November 16. They also threatened to gherao the residences of the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister, holding the government and Transport Department officials responsible for any resulting situation.