Roadways staff stage protest against privatisation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Members of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union staged a protest at the bus stand here on Thursday. The union members opposed the privatisation in the Transport Department.

Union leaders Shamsher Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Waraich, Jagtar Singh and Sukhdev Singh said the AAP government had failed to fulfil the promises it made to the contractual employees.

They alleged that the government was now going to recruit new staff on outsourcing basis through a private contractor for PUNBUS and PRTC without any test. Instead of eliminating the transport mafia, the government is promoting privatisation, they alleged.

Notably, contractual employees have been demanding regularisation of their jobs for a long time.