ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 14

A survey has been started to prepare fresh drawings of approaches to be constructed by GLADA for the railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village.

Executive Engineer of GLADA Sandeep Kumar said a team of RITES Limited, Gurgaon, visited the project site and it has started the survey to prepare the drawings for the construction of approaches for the ROB. Once the drawings are finalised, the GLADA would float tenders for the construction of the approaches.

Notably, the work to construct the railway portion of the ROB is already underway. According to the GLADA official, an amendment was earlier made in the design to join the railway portion of the ROB with approaches. Hence, GLADA needed to get fresh drawings prepared for the construction of the approaches.

The ROB is a part of GLADA’s Missing Link-2 project. The GLADA started the land acquisition process for the project around 12 years ago but the project could not be completed to date. Members of an NGO has been raising demand for early construction of the ROB. The people would be able to commute between Malerkotla Road (Gill Road) and Dugri-Dhandra Road through the ROB once it is constructed.

Process to acquire land began 12 yrs ago

The GLADA started the land acquisition process for the Missing Link-2 project around 12 years ago but the project could not be completed to date.