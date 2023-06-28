ROB expansion joints give way 6 months after repair

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, June 27

The expansion joints of Sahnewal-Kohara railway overbridge (ROB) broke for the ninth time recently. Even as repairs have been done by the Railways and the ROB was opened for traffic today after remaining closed for a week, commuters rue that the repairs are just an eyewash and the joints shall give way again. The joints had been repaired for the last time only six months ago.

SDM writes to Ferozepur DRM East SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon said, “We have written to the Ferozepur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) through the DC to probe the matter as continuous breakage creates panic among residents as well as commuters. Moreover, we have to divert traffic on alternate routes which further leads to chaos among travellers.”

“The obstructions caused by the withered joints on a road where heavy vehicles also commute routinely can prove to be catastrophic. If vehicles keep on hammering into the gaps every now and then, it also affects the life of the bridge and the safety of commuters can be endangered any time,” a traveller said.

“It seems as if the authorities concerned are just waiting for a tragedy to take place before this issue is given a serious consideration. The safety of commuters is being compromised by the repeated withering of the expansion joints,” said Gurcharan Singh, who lives near the ROB.

Kapil Wats, Assistant Divisional Engineer, Ludhiana Railways, said repairs have been initiated and the ROB has been thrown open for vehicular movement today.

Expansion joints withered for the ninth time recently on the ROB. Tribune photo/File

“I am aware that the problem keeps recurring and the reason for it is deficiency during the initial laying of the bridge. We shall ensure regular maintenance from now on to avoid any unforeseen situation. We will also try to identify the root cause of the problem so that commuters do not have to suffer time and again,” he added.

East SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon said the expansion joints were breaking repeatedly and the safety of commuters was at stake.

“We have written to the Ferozepur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) through the DC to probe the matter as continuous breakage creates panic among residents as well as commuters. Moreover, we have to divert traffic on alternate routes which further leads to chaos among travellers,” the SDM added.