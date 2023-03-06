ROB, RUB projects hang fire

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 5

Residents and shopkeepers are forced to suffer a lot due to the delay in the completion of the railway overbridge (ROB) and railway underbridge (RUB) construction works on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. Both works are parts of Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s ROB & RUBs project which was supposed to be completed by August 31, 2021.

A RUB that connects MC’s Zone D office road in Sarabha Nagar with Pakhowal Road & Ishmeet Singh Road was opened for traffic movement last year. But, ROB and RUB on Pakhowal Road have not yet been ready.

The residents said the Railways had already completed the project work under its jurisdiction, but construction work under MC’s areas is incomplete, leaving them to face inconveniences. Notably, the work on one side of the ROB construction site near Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road was stalled months ago but is yet to be resumed.

Now, a group of residents, along with members of different NGOs, are going to organise a “prayer meeting” on Sunday morning to pray for early completion of the ROB and RUBs project. One of the organisers of the meeting said they want to awaken the MC, Ludhiana Smart City Limited, and the Department of Local Bodies to hear their voices and cries due to the delay in the completion of the project.

The estimated cost of the entire ROB & RUBs project was initially Rs 124 crore but it was later increased to around Rs 135 crore. Sources said some changes were made in the project design. An executive engineer of MC said that a file regarding variation approval has been sent to the government.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers said they have suffered huge financial losses due to the long delay in the completion of the project. A shopkeeper near the railway crossing on Pakhowal Road said, “We were assured that the project would be completed on time but it is still being delayed. The Railways had constructed the ROB portion over the rail tracks but the construction work under the MC area is incomplete. The government must get the project completed at the earliest.”

A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Rahul Verma, said, “The people have been left to face inconveniences due to delay in the completion of the project. The Railways had already completed the project work under its jurisdiction but the project work under the MC’s jurisdiction is not being completed. The ROB construction work was earlier stalled. We will get together near the project site on Sunday morning to awaken the MC, LSCL, and Department of Local Bodies to complete the project at the earliest.”