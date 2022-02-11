Robber caught, beaten up by residents

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

After two persons robbed a motorcyclist of cash and other valuables at Pandori village near Dakha, people caught one of them and beat him up. He was later handed over to the Dakha police.

The nabbed accused was identified as Lakhvir Singh of Iyali Kalan village and his accomplice, who managed to escape from the spot, was identified as Parkash, a resident of the same locality. A case was registered against the accused.

Complainant Harjinder Singh of Bir Gagra village told the police that on Wednesday evening, he was heading to his in-laws’ house at Birmi. When he stopped on the road at Pandori village for a while, two scooter-borne persons approached him. They were carrying wooden sticks and iron roads.

Before he could understand anything, they started beating him up. The accused snatched Rs 10,000, a silver bracelet and some other valuables from him, the complainant alleged.

He said when some passers-by came to the spot, they caught one of the robbers. The other accused fled the spot along with the cash and valuables. People also thrashed the accused in anger.

Investigating officer SI Davinder Kumar said the police remand of the accused would be sought from court to inquire if the accused had committed loot incidents in the past as well. Raids were also being conducted to nab the other accused.