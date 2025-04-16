Robber snatches SHO’s gun, tries to flee police custody

One of the two robbers arrested by the Khanna police in a motorcycle loot case on Tuesday tried to flee the police custody after snatching the official weapon of the Samrala SHO. During the scuffle, the weapon accidentally went off and the suspect suffered a bullet injury.

Notably, on the night of April 9, an incident occurred in Samrala near Dayalpura village in which two masked robbers had shot a motorcyclist. The victim, Suman Mandal, a native of West Bengal, at present staying in Ludhiana, suffered bullet injuries. The incident occurred when three labourers were returning on their bike after finishing the work of laying tiles at a petrol pump. On the way, the robbers tried to stop them. They opened fire and also attacked Suman with a sword. Two bullets hit him. Afterwards, the robbers fled the scene with his bike. A case was registered.

Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav Bains while addressing the media on Tuesday stated that after registering a case, investigation was carried out. CCTV cameras in the area were also checked. After identifying the suspects, on April 15, Gurkaranvir Singh, alias Hakam, of Morinda and Satnam Singh of the Batala road, Amritsar, were arrested. During the interrogation, they made disclosures about the place where the weapon used in the crime was concealed by them.

Pavitar Singh, SHO, Samrala, inspector Hardeep Singh, in-charge, CIA, Khanna, along with a police team, reached a brick-kiln near the Behlolpur road from where one .315 bore revolver and 3 rounds were seized. The suspects were also accompanying them. While returning to the police station, Satnam pushed the SHO and grabbed his pistol and during the scuffle, a bullet suddenly went off from the gun, which hit the suspect on the left leg. He tried to escape but caught by the police. The SHO also suffered injuries on his chest. The suspect and the SHO were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Samrala.

The police registered a fresh case against the suspects and launched further investigation in the case.