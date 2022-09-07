Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

Four bike-borne robbers barged into a departmental store on the Baloke road in Haibowal, here. The miscreants while attempting to loot cash from the shop, fired shots at the shopkeeper, who escaped unhurt.

Following the commotion, people started gathering outside the store due to which the robbers had to flee without looting money.

The shop’s owner and complainant in the case, Pankaj Grover, said on Tuesday morning, four persons on two motorcycles had come to his shop. Two of them entered the shop by posing themselves as customers while the others stood outside the shop.

“When I asked them what they wanted to purchase, they pounced on me and asked to hand over the money kept in the cash box. They also thrashed me and threatened to kill me. When I protested their move, one of them fired shots at me. Fortunately, I did not suffer any bullet injury,” he said.

The complainant said he then informed the Haibowal police. The police recovered the CCTV footage in which the robbers had been captured.

The Haibowal police said a case had been registered against the unidentified suspects and efforts were on to nab them.