Robbers blind fuel station staff with chilli powder, flee with Rs 7L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

Two masked miscreants robbed two employees of a petrol pump of Rs 7 lakh after throwing chilli powder into their eyes on Monday evening. The staff were on the way to deposit cash in bank when they were looted.

The Khanna police after registering a case yesterday night had launched a probe to identify the robbers.

The complainant, Deepak Jain, owner of Punjab Service Station Petrol Pump, Mandi Gobindgarh, told the police that over 12 employees work at his fuel station. Yesterday, his two workers, Paramjit Singh and Pardeep Singh, were carrying Rs 7 lakh to be deposited in the Capital Small Bank near bus stand, Khanna.

The complainant said when they reached near the office of MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, two scooter-borne robbers intercepted them, threw chilly powder into their eyes and snatched the bag containing Rs 7 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr Pragya Jain, DSP William Jeji along with cops of police station concerned reached the spot and started the probe.

SP Pragya Jain said the police have checked the CCTV cameras to get clue about the robbers. “We have some vital clues about the robbers and they would be arrested soon,” added SP Jain.