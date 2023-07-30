Robbers' gang busted, 5 held

Ludhiana, July 29
The Ludhiana rural police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and nabbed five of its members.
The suspects have been identified as Mintu of Kussa village in Moga, Balkar Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sukhwinder of Jattpura village and Harwinder Singh of Dodhar village.
They had looted several businessmen and petrol pumps in the area in the past.
SSP (Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains said a tip-off was received that the suspects were sitting at some brick-klin and were planning to commit robberies. Later, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them. A .315 bore revolver and three cartridges, two knives and four bikes were seized from them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...