Robbers' gang busted, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

The Ludhiana rural police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and nabbed five of its members.

The suspects have been identified as Mintu of Kussa village in Moga, Balkar Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sukhwinder of Jattpura village and Harwinder Singh of Dodhar village.

They had looted several businessmen and petrol pumps in the area in the past.

SSP (Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains said a tip-off was received that the suspects were sitting at some brick-klin and were planning to commit robberies. Later, the police conducted a raid and nabbed them. A .315 bore revolver and three cartridges, two knives and four bikes were seized from them.

