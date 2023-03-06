Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

Four unidentified miscreants snatched the car of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) professor, Naveen Aggarwal, from Jhammat canal bridge on Friday night.

Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case in this regard. The complainant said that on the night of March 3, he along with his family had gone to attend a function. They were returning home in their Ertiga car (PB10FA1698) at around 11.45 pm when they were stopped by four motorcycle-borne persons on the Jhammat canal bridge. Before he could comprehend anything, the accused pointed a sharp weapon at him and his family members. He tried to protest but the accused started beating him up.

Later, he called his friends and informed the police about the loot. Investigating officer ASI Rajpal Singh said after registering a case, a probe was launched to get a clue about the robbers. Footage from the CCTV cameras were also being scanned to identify the suspects.

The police have rounded up some suspects in the case and was questioning them. The alleged suspects were said to be drunk as well.