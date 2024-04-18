Robbery accused escapes from police custody

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

A snatcher fled from the police custody outside the court premises on Tuesday. The incident happened when a cop removed handcuffs of the robbery accused to present him in the court. A case was registered against accused identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Mundian Kalan.

Sub-inspector Harjinder Kumar said he was posted on a general duty at the Police Lines. On April 16, 2024, Rahul Kumar came to appear in a court in a robbery case registered at the Jamalpur police station in January this year. Outside the court, as soon as constable Harkirat Singh accompanying Rahul removed his handcuffs, the latter pushed him and escaped from the court complex.

The security personnel of the court complex and other policemen tried to find Rahul, but he escaped taking advantage of the crowd. ASI Navkiranjit Singh said raids were on at suspected hideouts of the accused.

