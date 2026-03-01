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Home / Ludhiana / Robbery bid at money transfer shop foiled

Robbery bid at money transfer shop foiled

Images of miscreants captured in CCTVs

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:19 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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Robbers attempted to loot a money transfer shop owner on Friday night in the Ganesh Nagar area here. According to reports, two bike-borne miscreants tried to target a money transfer shop. However, due to the bravery of the shop owner, the suspects failed to commit the crime and fled the scene.

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The shop owner, Tiwari, said around 9:15 pm when a customer was present in his shop, two miscreants entered from the rear and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. They were also carrying sharp weapons.

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Tiwari recounted that he showed courage and pulled out a sword from the shop and confronted the miscreants head-on. As he moved forward to defend himself and the shop, the two robbers got panicked and fled the scene.

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On receiving news of the incident, local residents gathered at the site. Later, officials from Police Division 2 and Janakpuri police post in-charge Dharminder Singh reached the scene.

The officials said they were checking footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. Images of the miscreants had been captured and they would be identified soon.

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