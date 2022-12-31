Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved the robbery incident occurred in a property dealer’s office on the Noorwala road by arresting three suspects. The office belonged to the former chairman of the market committee, Ludhiana.

The suspects have been identified as Rajan Kumar, alias Raja (23), Karan Kohinoor (22) and Simranjit Singh (29), all residents of Phillaur. Two other suspects, Sunny Kumar and Deepak Kumar, alias Deepa, who are yet to be arrested, are also residents of Phillaur. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with two live cartridges, a .315 bore country made pistol along with one live cartridge, a sharp weapon, Rs 15,000 in cash and a motorcycle used in the crime.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, ADCP Tushar Gupta, ACP Sumit Sood and CIA inspector Rajesh Kumar addressed a press conference in this regard on Friday.

Sidhu said on December 25, five masked robbers had entered the office of the property dealer and robbed an employee, Vivek, of Rs 80,000 in cash.

“The CIA team’s probe into the case first led to the identification of five robbers. Later, after gathering information about their whereabouts, a raid was conducted and three of them were nabbed by the police”, the CP said.

The arrested suspects also have a criminal past as Rajan is facing a murder case registered against him in Jalandhar in 2017, Karan is facing an attempt-to-murder case registered against him in Jalandhar in 2021 and Simranjit is also facing an attempt to murder case. They had come out on bail in the registered cases. The CP said further interrogation of the suspects were on to inquire about their involvement in past robberies.