 Rodent menace: DC tells health dept to frame SOPs on sanitation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Rodent menace: DC tells health dept to frame SOPs on sanitation

Rodent menace: DC tells health dept to frame SOPs on sanitation

Rodent menace: DC tells health dept to frame SOPs on sanitation

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney inspects the civil hospital on Friday. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney today visited Ludhiana Civil Hospital and reprimanded the staff for lack of cleanliness on the premises. She was irked to see open dustbins and locked bathrooms. DC ordered the health department to frame Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure cleanliness inside and around the civil hospital.

Accompanied by MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other officials from the civil administration, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) and health department, Sawhney visited the Mother and Child Centre, other parts of the hospital and the static compactor site established at the backside of the hospital.

On the recommendations of experts from PAU’s Zoology Department, Sawhney said that no outside food should be allowed inside the wards, as it attracts rats. Nursing and security staff must be strict in enforcing this. Hospital authorities must also ensure the safe disposal of food given to new mothers.

She also told the health department to designate a dedicated place outside the premises of the hospital for NGOs which distribute food to the patients and their attendants. Besides, they must be encouraged to maintain cleanliness and waste must be disposed off properly.

Sawhney added that, with the help of experts from PAU’s Zoology Department, most of the entry points for rats had been blocked and plant-based rat repellents, spray, and rat traps were being used. This had resolved around 70 per cent of the rat issue. She said the teams were working round-the-clock to eliminate the rat menace. She said that PAU experts would also hold a training workshop for the housekeeping staff of the hospital in this regard.

The DC also made a round of the wards in Mother and Child Centre and issued strict directions to hospital officials to make a detailed plan for seating arrangements for attendants. She also asked the hospital authorities to send her a proposal for more beds, bedsheets, fans and other equipment they need so that they can be provided at the earliest. She also asked the officials to immediately remove the stagnant water and debris from the ground floor.

Sawhney checked the hospital’s fire system and ordered officials to prepare a detailed report on improving it to avoid any untoward incident.

Later, she went to the static compactor site established at the backside of the hospital. The compactors have been set up to remove the open garbage dump at the site. The open dump would be cleared in a few days. DC Sawhney directed the officials concerned to permanently deploy MC staff and PCR to keep vigil on those dumping the garbage outside and take action against the litterbugs.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

5
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

6
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

7
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

8
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

9
Diaspora

12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories

10
India

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Top News

J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...

6 days to go for Phase-I, EC takes stock of preparations

6 days to go for Phase-I of Lok Sabha elections, EC takes stock of preparations

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

Central election panel meets today

Private paragliding schools shut in Bir

Palampur: Private paragliding schools shut in Bir-Billing

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

Six private school buses impounded in Ambala

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps