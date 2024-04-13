Rodent menace: DC tells health dept to frame SOPs on sanitation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney today visited Ludhiana Civil Hospital and reprimanded the staff for lack of cleanliness on the premises. She was irked to see open dustbins and locked bathrooms. DC ordered the health department to frame Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure cleanliness inside and around the civil hospital.

Accompanied by MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other officials from the civil administration, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL) and health department, Sawhney visited the Mother and Child Centre, other parts of the hospital and the static compactor site established at the backside of the hospital.

On the recommendations of experts from PAU’s Zoology Department, Sawhney said that no outside food should be allowed inside the wards, as it attracts rats. Nursing and security staff must be strict in enforcing this. Hospital authorities must also ensure the safe disposal of food given to new mothers.

She also told the health department to designate a dedicated place outside the premises of the hospital for NGOs which distribute food to the patients and their attendants. Besides, they must be encouraged to maintain cleanliness and waste must be disposed off properly.

Sawhney added that, with the help of experts from PAU’s Zoology Department, most of the entry points for rats had been blocked and plant-based rat repellents, spray, and rat traps were being used. This had resolved around 70 per cent of the rat issue. She said the teams were working round-the-clock to eliminate the rat menace. She said that PAU experts would also hold a training workshop for the housekeeping staff of the hospital in this regard.

The DC also made a round of the wards in Mother and Child Centre and issued strict directions to hospital officials to make a detailed plan for seating arrangements for attendants. She also asked the hospital authorities to send her a proposal for more beds, bedsheets, fans and other equipment they need so that they can be provided at the earliest. She also asked the officials to immediately remove the stagnant water and debris from the ground floor.

Sawhney checked the hospital’s fire system and ordered officials to prepare a detailed report on improving it to avoid any untoward incident.

Later, she went to the static compactor site established at the backside of the hospital. The compactors have been set up to remove the open garbage dump at the site. The open dump would be cleared in a few days. DC Sawhney directed the officials concerned to permanently deploy MC staff and PCR to keep vigil on those dumping the garbage outside and take action against the litterbugs.

