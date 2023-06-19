Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

Rohan Gupta made the city proud by securing AIR 358 in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday. The 18-year-old wants to become a software engineer.

He plans to pursue computer science at a reputed IIT. His mother, Seema Gupta, is posted as AGM in BSNL and father, Dr Chetan Kumar, is a senior veterinary officer.

“I used to study around eight to 10 hours every day,” Rohan said. He looked up to his elder brother who had excelled in NEET exam.

Dakshveer bags AIR 1,189

Dakshveer Chahal

City lad Dakshveer Chahal secured AIR 1,189 in the JEE-Advanced exam. A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Chahal hopes to get admission at IIT-Roorkee to study electronics and communications.

His father, Karanveer Singh, is a government employee and her mother, Parampreet Kaur, is a homemaker.

Other successful students in the district were Swam Singla (AIR 1,563), Vivaan Garg (AIR 1,731), Armaanjot Singh (AIR 2,033), Nitish Gupta (AIR 2,085), Prashant (AIR 2,085), Abhay (AIR 2,625), Kushaan Mahajan (AIR 2,820), Vaibhav (AIR 3,177), Prashant Narang (AIR 3,467), Hardik Mahendroo (AIR 3,985), Vishwat Dubey (AIR 3,431), Akshit Mandial (AIR 3,599).