Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

Ludhiana, June 18
Rohan Gupta made the city proud by securing AIR 358 in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday. The 18-year-old wants to become a software engineer.
He plans to pursue computer science at a reputed IIT. His mother, Seema Gupta, is posted as AGM in BSNL and father, Dr Chetan Kumar, is a senior veterinary officer.
“I used to study around eight to 10 hours every day,” Rohan said. He looked up to his elder brother who had excelled in NEET exam.
Dakshveer bags AIR 1,189
City lad Dakshveer Chahal secured AIR 1,189 in the JEE-Advanced exam. A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Chahal hopes to get admission at IIT-Roorkee to study electronics and communications.
His father, Karanveer Singh, is a government employee and her mother, Parampreet Kaur, is a homemaker.
Other successful students in the district were Swam Singla (AIR 1,563), Vivaan Garg (AIR 1,731), Armaanjot Singh (AIR 2,033), Nitish Gupta (AIR 2,085), Prashant (AIR 2,085), Abhay (AIR 2,625), Kushaan Mahajan (AIR 2,820), Vaibhav (AIR 3,177), Prashant Narang (AIR 3,467), Hardik Mahendroo (AIR 3,985), Vishwat Dubey (AIR 3,431), Akshit Mandial (AIR 3,599).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for “directly interfering in t...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...